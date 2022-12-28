scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Some respite from coldwave on cards over north India till Dec 31, says IMD

Minimum temperatures of over 5 degrees above normal in Odisha, Maharashtra

A cyclist wearing warm clothing rides on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi, India, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo)
For the next two days, northwest India will get some respite from the severe cold and foggy conditions that had gripped areas of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan since December 19, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

In addition to the chill, dense fog during early morning and late evening hours had crippled normal life affecting visibility, which plummeted to zero metres at many places.

Snow-covered Himalayas mountain range after fresh snowfall, seen from Shimla, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

“During the next two days, the minimum temperatures over northwest India will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin issued on Wednesday.

According to RK Jenamani, senior IMD scientist, the coldwave conditions that prevailed over these regions during December 19-26 had started showing signs of improvement since Tuesday.

“On Wednesday, winds with a speed 15-20 kms/hr prevailed. Overall, the weather over northwest India is returning to normalcy,” he said.

The day temperatures, too, showed marked improvement with a rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius reported across over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

However, in view of a fresh stream of western disturbance approaching northernmost regions of the country, coldwave conditions would return by Saturday, the IMD officials stated. There are chances of snowfall, which has largely been absent this winter so far, over the higher altitudes.

People walk amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, at Kartavya Path, India Gate, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ Amit Sharma)

In early January, the minimum temperatures will once again fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over northwest India, by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over northeast India. Cold day conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi during December 31 to January 1, the Met office has said in its forecast.

A woman basks her hands on bonfire to keep herself warm on a cold winter day, in Haridwar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Meanwhile, it has been a warmer than usual winter season over central India, mainly Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Chandbali and Bhubaneswar in Odisha reported a positive departure from the normal by 8.5 degrees and 6.1 degrees, respectively. The minimum temperature (in degrees Celsius) here settled at 22 and 19.8, respectively.

Likewise in Maharashtra, the night temperatures over Nanded recorded 19.8 degrees Celsius (+7.1 degrees Celsius), Kolhapur reported 20 degrees Celsius (+5.2 degrees Celsius) and Pune stood at 15.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4.2 degrees above normal.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 08:18 IST
