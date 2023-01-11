Cold spell over Maharashtra to abate from tomorrow, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the continuing cold spell over Pune and the rest of Maharashtra will abate from Thursday.

On Wednesday, Shivajinagar and Pashan recorded 8.1 degree Celsius and 9.6 degree Celsius, respectively. Whereas, the minimum temperatures over Chinchwad and Magarpatta at 14.8 each and Lavale at 17.1 degree Celsius were within the normal temperature range.

“A western disturbance, as a trough, persists. Another fresh western disturbance will affect north India from Wednesday onwards. Under the influence of these systems, the night temperatures will increase and the cold wave conditions will abate from Maharashtra from Wednesday. The minimum temperatures will begin to rise over Pune and parts of Madhya Maharashtra,” said Anupam Kashyapi, Head, Weather Forecasting Division, IMD, Pune.

For the second consecutive day, cold conditions continued over many areas of Central Maharashtra and Marathwada. The minimum temperatures on Tuesday were Jalgaon at 7.5 degree Celsius, Aurangabad at 8.2, Nashik at 9, Osmanabad at 9.9, Satara at 10.1, Nanded at 11.4, Jalna at 12.1, Mahabaleshwar at 13.6, and Solapur at 13.7, the IMD’s temperature data stated.

The Met department said in its latest forecast Pune’s night temperatures will rise and range between 11-14 degree Celsius owing to clear sky conditions during the next five days. The day temperatures, too, will remain normal and hover around 29-31 degree Celsius through this week.

Overall, there will be a return to normalcy in Maharashtra for this week, the IMD officials said.