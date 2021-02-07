Cold conditions to skip Pune this week: IMD

The maximum temperature recorded over Pune on Sunday fell below normal by over 2 degrees Celsius. Windy conditions added to the chill on the day. (File)

After a brief cold spell last week, the city is set to experience rise in temperature in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

The minimum temperature in Pune will rise and settle around 15 degrees Celsius, completely wiping away cold-like conditions from parts of Pune district and its neighbourhood areas.

“Moisty easterly winds will dominate the weather over the state in the next few days. In addition, clear sky conditions will prevail, pushing the temperature upward,” said IMD officials.

The maximum temperature recorded over Pune on Sunday fell below normal by over 2 degrees Celsius. Windy conditions added to the chill on the day. The maximum temperature recorded was 29.2 degrees Celsius. Similar fall in daytime temperature was reported across Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Aurangabad and Parbhani here experienced cold conditions during the day.

However, Northern Maharashtra regions could experience similar cold conditions. On the day, Nashik (10 degrees Celsius), Jalgaon (10.4 degrees Celsius) and Pune (10.8 degrees Celsius) remained among the coolest cities in Maharashtra on Sunday.

