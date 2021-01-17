Cold conditions to return in Maharashtra by Jan 21: IMD

Hot and dry day conditions, cloudy skies during afternoon hours and the complete absence of winter chill will continue for the next three days over Pune and districts along southern Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted return of cold conditions in state later this week.

Both the day and night temperatures recorded in Pune (Shivajinagar) on Sunday were above normal at 32.2 degrees Celsius and 16.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Read | Pune receives record rainfall for January in 73 years

“Maharashtra is currently experiencing southerly-southeasterly wind, which is bringing in some moisture, leading to cloudy and overcast sky conditions mainly during the afternoon. These clouds form at higher altitudes and will not cause rainfall,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather department, IMD, Pune.

Except some stations in Vidarbha – Gondia (11.5 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (13.4 degrees), Bhramhapuri (12.3 degrees), the minimum temperatures recorded on the day in other parts of the state was over 15 degrees Celsius.

In this winter season, the state has not experienced a cold wave so far. This year, January has remained a month with mixed weather – from rain in the first week to the prevailing hot conditions for Pune, but largely without cold conditions. Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, normally, experience cold conditions due to cold wave in December and January, but this season, it has not been realised. The minimum temperatures have remained mostly over 15 degrees Celsius, making it an unlikely January for Pune and many places in the state, the IMD said.

However, with most of North and Northwest parts of the country continuing to reel under cold wave, the northern parts of Maharashtra too shall come under its influence this week. As a result, cold conditions could make a come back over Maharashtra later this week, an IMD official said.

“For a short duration, the minimum temperatures across the state, including Pune, could see a drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from January 21 onwards. This will be due to the penetration of cold northerly winds over parts of Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.

With the passing of a fresh stream of western disturbance towards the weekend, the temperatures will once again see a marginal rise over most of Maharashtra, an IMD official said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.