Cold conditions to remain absent over Pune this week

Pune and neighboring areas will not experience significant cold till the end of this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

The minimum temperatures, during the rest of the days of this week, will gradually increase and settle at around 14 degree Celsius, the IMD said Tuesday.

“At present, there are no major weather systems or cold winds from north India that are affecting Maharashtra. There will be mostly clear sky conditions prevailing during this week,” an official from the IMD, Pune, said.

On Tuesday, Pune city (Shivajinagar) recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius, whereas the night temperatures were normal to above normal in other areas of the city. The minimum temperatures (in degree Celsius) recorded on the day were Pashan (12), Lohegaon (13.4), Chinchwad (15.4), Magarpatta (16.7) and Lavale (17). Barring a few pockets in north Madhya Maharashtra, the rest of the state on Tuesday experienced normal temperatures.

With north India likely to come under the influence of two quick western disturbances, cold conditions are likely to return over Maharashtra post the third week of January, the IMD officials said.