Cold conditions to remain absent over most of Maharashtra this week: IMD

Maharashtra this week will remain free from cold conditions as night temperatures are set to rise, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

For a week now, minimum temperatures have not only risen over 10 degrees Celsius but have started to remain on the higher side of normal for this time of year.

“There is no major weather system affecting the state or even most parts of the country. There may be easterly or southeasterly winds coming in over Maharashtra from time to time but the week ahead will not see much of cold northerly winds over Maharashtra,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune.

But there are two western disturbances approaching northern India regions, the senior forecaster said.

On February 15, parts of eastern Vidarbha covering Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts could experience some light rainfall and lightning activity but it will not be a one-day weather event, Met officials said.

Except Gondia, which remained the coldest city in the state on Sunday recording a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, all other locations recorded two-digit night temperature figures.

Pune recorded 13.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday and this will rise and fluctuate between 13 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius till February 19, the IMD’s forecast said. The minimum temperatures recorded in other places on Sunday were Jalgaon (10 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (10.4 degrees Celsius), Malegaon (11 degrees Celsius), Nashik (11.7 degrees Celsius), Satara (14.7 degrees Celsius) and Aurangabad (12 degrees Celsius).