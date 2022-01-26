‘Cold conditions to last over state till Thursday’

Most areas in Madhya Maharashtra including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Mahabaleshwar experienced severe cold conditions during the day on Tuesday.

Nashik remained the coldest in Maharashtra on the day with mercury levels dropping to 6.3 degrees for the second consecutive day.

Other cities with similar cold included Pune which recorded 8.5 degrees, Ahmednagar 7.9 degrees, Aurangabad and Mahabaleshwar 8.8 degrees each and Buldhana 9.2 degrees, Santacruz (Mumbai) 13.4 degrees.

The ongoing cold spell is expected to last till Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department Tuesday warned of cold to severe cold wave conditions over Marathwada and northern Madhya Maharashtra districts till Thursday. ENS