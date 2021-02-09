Cold conditions remain, Pune records 8.6 degrees Celcius

Pune saw its coldest day this season on January 17. (Express photo)

The city continued to experience cold conditions on Tuesday, with the Shivajinagar station recording 8.6 degrees in the morning.

Pashan station on the day recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius whereas Lohegaon recorded 13.2 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the city’s cold will reduce on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature likely to remain at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 12 degrees.

The AQI recorded on Tuesday was 121 and it is likely to deteriorate to 152 on Wednesday, according to the SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).