Cold conditions may return to state in second week of February: IMD

Cold conditions could return to the state in the second week of February, as per a forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD’s latest forecast suggests two consecutive western disturbances to cross over the extreme northern regions of the country. “After these systems pass, there would be cold conditions returning to parts of central India and Maharashtra,” said an official at Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

Last weekend, minimum temperatures at several places in northern Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha had shown a falling trend and remained upto 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

On Sunday, Gondia (7 degrees Celsius), Jalgaon (9 degrees Celsius), Nagpur (10.3 degrees Celsius) and Nashik (11.3 degrees Celsius) remained among the cities with cooler temperatures.

Later this week, however, cloudy sky conditions would dominate the local weather over Pune. Weather is largely expected to remain dry till February 4.

“There are southerly-southeasterly winds bringing moisture over the state. These winds are interacting with cold northerly winds. Due to the interaction between these two opposite winds, there would overcast weather prevailing during afternoon hours and push minimum temperatures over Pune and neighbourhood areas. The minimum temperatures could rise to 15- 19 degrees Celsius towards the end of this week,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

This year, the state has not experienced major cold wave conditions so far, making it a warmer than normal winter season