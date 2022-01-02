CoEP to launch short-term online courses for students, working professionals

The College of Engineering, Pune (CoEP) will launch short-term online courses for students and working professionals on January 3 in as many as 26 high demand subjects, including block-chain technology, Internet of Things (IoT) and applications, robotics, machine vision and cloud computing.

All courses will be provided under the title CoEPx+ and the registrations for the first batch begin on Monday. CoEP faculty and PhD students will engage in the online classes, each course lasting four weeks.

The other subjects offered include data science, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, sensors and automation, nanomaterials and technology, construction materials, renewable energy, computational energy, design thinking and innovation.

Courses have been designed in consultation with industry experts and will be offered in three levels. The foundation level will be open for all whereas the intermediate and advanced levels will have applicant screening.

The CoEP will issue a certificate to applicants who complete the full course. Live and asynchronous learning modes will be available for which recorded sessions with provision for interactions have been made.