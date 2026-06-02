Pune Inc | The Gen Z students from COEP taking on India’s biomass fuel supply challenge

Their Swastik Eco Energy LLP aims to ensure industries using biomass for fuel generation have an uninterrupted supply of high-quality pellets and briquettes.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneJun 2, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Biomass fuel supply Pune COEP startupAkhilesh Manmode, Chinmay Sardeshmukh, Shrinidhi Katkar, and Ved Thombre. (Photo by special arrangement)
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Written by Dipanita Nath and Ananya Shetty

Earlier this year, as the central government highlighted the progress of biomass projects, it pointed out a key challenge in scaling: aggregating biomass feedstock and ensuring year-round storage. At Pune’s COEP Technological University, four students are confronting the problem with a startup that offers a solution.

Ved Thombre, Chinmay Sardeshmukh, Shrinidhi Katkar, and Akhilesh Manmode, all around 21 years old, started Swastik Eco Energy LLP in February this year to ensure that industries using biomass for fuel generation have an uninterrupted supply of high-quality pellets and briquettes.

Agricultural waste from sugarcane, corn, soya, and sawdust, among other things, is compressed into pellets and briquettes that can be used as fuel in the industry as a substitute for fossil fuels, including coal and wood.

“The supply chain of this product, however, was entirely broken. When we talk about biomass, we are referring to a very unorganised sector as of now. A number of companies have come up to manufacture these pellets and briquettes. On the other hand, industries are not able to get a consistent supply of quality biomass. If a factory runs out of stock one day, it has to approach another biomass supplier. Since the product’s quality depends on the region and the manufacturer, the industry has no guarantee. If the quality of the biomass changes, the efficiency of the boilers in the factories will change because, potentially, the fuel is changing. This was a very big problem,” says Thombre, Chief Executive Officer and Designated Partner of the company.

This Gen Z company decided to streamline the whole supply chain. Their first step was to spend a year in research and study. “We have walked through all the MIDCs, knocked on doors that, often, did not open, and built the company ground up,” says Manmode, the Chief Marketing Officer. He adds that speaking with industries and understanding their fuel requirements convinced the group that biomass was gaining acceptance as a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels.

Now, the startup has contract manufacturers in several states. “Whenever we receive a supply from contract manufacturers, it is tested at our end. All products go to our Pune warehouse in Saswad. This ensures that industries do not wait for supplies from biomass manufacturers, who operate in villages because that is where the raw material is,” says Sardeshmukh, the Chief Operating Officer.

Coinciding with West Asia war

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The startup’s arrival coincided with the war in West Asia, which created fuel supply problems. As restaurants struggled to procure commercial LPG cylinders, many turned to the startup for biomass. The company’s long-term focus, however, is on industrial applications.

The young company is fast winning credibility in the industry. “We spend around 16 hours a day working,” says Thombre. Students of a prestigious institution, they are balancing the startup with academics. “Initially, there was resistance from our families and even the college. Once they saw our conviction, our parents helped us with the initial funding, and our college gave us space,” says Katkar, the Chief Financial Officer.

The company has a motive beyond profit: “We see the effects of climate change every day through extreme weather events and changing environmental conditions. Sustainability needs to become part of the way industries operate,” says Thombre.

Ananya Shetty is an intern with The Indian Express, Pune.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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