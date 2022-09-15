CoEP to mark Engineer’s Day with annual CoEP Abhimaan Award

To mark Engineer’s Day, the Alumni Association of the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) will present their annual COEP Abhimaan award to five alumni on September 19. The award will be presented by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

“The COEP Abhimaan award is bestowed to illustrious alumni each year to acknowledge their distinguished work in their field. This year, we are presenting the award to our alumni — well-known author, monk and life coach Gaur Gopal Das, Jagdish Kadam, founding chairman and director, Raj Path Infracon Pvt Ltd, Pune Satish Khandare, Additional Director General of Police, Head of Police in Ladakh, Vinayak Pai, CEO Tata Projects Ltd and Vilas Tawde Ex-MD and CEO, Essar Oil and Gas,” said Bharat Gite, president of the Alumni Association of CoEP.

Gite also said select students from humble backgrounds will be offered scholarships from the alumni body.

“The purpose of the mentor-mentee events, sessions and talks we often hold is to have an exchange that will benefit the upcoming engineering students to understand the industry better. The student support club is a monetary aid initiative where we recognise select students and offer them scholarships,” said Ankita Chordia Sancheti, treasurer, Alumni Association of CoEP.