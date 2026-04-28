How a bar becomes the site of a discussion about a 40-year PMC project

For the 1987 Development Plan for the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) proposed building a 2.1 km Link Road between Balbharati and Paud Phata (BB-PP) with the aim of easing traffic congestion on Law College Road.

There was one hitch – the project would have a definite environmental implication since most of the road would cut through the green slopes of Vetal Tekdi.

Since then, citizen’s groups, locals and environmentalists have been protesting while the PMC has tried to get clearances needed to push forward with the project. The case has done the rounds in courts and united thousands of people who want to save the tekdi. This year marks 40 years of the proposal to build the BB-PP.

Though not planned as an event to observe the anniversary, an event, “The Curious Case of PMC and the BB-PP Road” will bring a group of people together at the vibrant Wynkk Kitchen and Bar in Aundh on April 30. Over the evening, they will be acquainted with the meandering events and layered significance of the Vetal Tekdi, the BB-PP and the need to have greater respect for the city’s remaining green covers. For a few hours, the usual pub banter will be replaced by statistics, science and the struggle to protect a way of life in Pune.

Sumitra Kale at a 2023 rally. Sumitra Kale at a 2023 rally.

Standing before the group, with slides and stories, will be economist Sumita Kale, one of the public faces of the protest. The Curious Case of PMC and the BB-PP Road is a part of Knowledge on Tap, a monthly series of talks with experts over drinks and nibbles on the last Thursday of every month, 6:30pm, at Wynkk.

“We cannot separate science and life in silos. Everybody needs to know the scientific evidence that shows how road proposals on the tekdi like the BB-PP, are impacting our lives. We will talk about urban planning, how decisions are taken in the city and the impact on our livability,” says Kale. This is the first time that she is participating in such an event at a pub.

One of the points that Kale will touch upon is how the BB-PP project “does not really achieve anything much for traffic but does permanent irreparable damage to our green space and ground water resources”. “By PMC’s own stats, there will be a five-minute reduction in time for most traffic, assuming that you just go from one side to the other side. And they are forgetting the congestion that is going to come at the junctions. So, what are they actually trying to achieve?” she asks. The sweaty, sweltering heat in Pune in April bolsters her arguments – the city needs more green cover. The heat and water stress we feel is real.

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Knowledge of Tap (KnOT) was started last year by a group, comprising Navin Kabra, Ashish Kulkarni, Ravishankar Iyer, Nagaraj Balasubramanian and Shrikant Patil, as a monthly series of talks with experts. Since the first talk, on beer and alcohol, the talks have attracted houseful audiences to engage with experts in an informal way and have a cerebral evening.

“We have had sessions on history and music, we have had a theatre person who is also an AI professional. If you have events that are like formal presentations, it might become boring. But, if we do it in a different format in a different location, from context, then the chances of people connecting are higher. If you make it a series and try to build a community around that, people come because of the community,” says Kabra.

Kulkarni adds, “Communities and in-person events are important. KnOT is our attempt to get both these things to happen.”