CJP turns focus to unemployment, announces nationwide youth outreach campaign

THE Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Thursday announced a major nationwide campaign called Kya Bolti Public to mobilise youth around critical issues such as education reforms, rising unemployment and media credibility.

Speaking at a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke outlined the initiative, which will see the organisation travel across India to engage directly with young people.

“Kya Bolti Public will be a nationwide campaign wherein we will tour the country, meet and interact with youth. We will try to understand their problems, grievances, demands and expectations. Over 65 per cent of our population is below 35 years of age, yet our leaders, political parties, and governments do not speak seriously about their education, employment and future. The government’s focus is solely on Hindu-Muslim politics,” Dipke said while announcing the launch of the campaign.

Through the campaign, Dipke said CJP will travel and directly interact with citizens, students, and parents. “Our campaign seeks to build broad public opinion against those commercialising education and against administrative negligence, thereby exerting pressure on the government,” he said.

Dipke said that through the protests at Jantar Mantar demanding Union Education Minister’s Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, they made the government bow down. “It wasn’t just the resignation of a single minister; it was a major victory in eliminating the fear of the government residing in the hearts of citizens,” he said while expressing confidence that citizens across the country will not only ask questions but also take to the streets if necessary.

Beyond employment and policy concerns, Dipke took aim at skyrocketing fees in schools, colleges, and coaching institutes, turning education into a heavy debt burden.

“Education will be our top priority. We want to reform the education system. Currently, the cost of education is beyond the reach of ordinary families, with fees and coaching expenses skyrocketing from schools to colleges. The annual fee for a student in 1st and 2nd grade is 1 to 1.5 lakh rupees. This is placing a financial burden on parents, turning education into a business rather than a right.

Story continues below this ad

No one is talking about education or unemployment; no one is raising the issue in Parliament.

Education is a fundamental right, but it has become a business for some. We will focus on reforming the education sector to stop its commercialisation,” he said.

Highlighting economic distress, Dipke said unemployment remains the country’s biggest problem, leaving vast numbers of educated youth without jobs.

“A vast number of people in our country are under the age of 35. Does anyone want to grow up to be a delivery boy? Because there are no jobs in our country, they are forced to do it. Unemployment is a major issue. Eighty per cent of the unemployed hold degrees. Now people in our country are wondering if they made a mistake by getting educated. People who never earned degrees are running the government. Unemployment cannot be ignored; it must be a subject of political discussion. Gen Z has shown us the way, or else we will take to the streets. No single person can solve all the problems of the country—the same false promise was made in 2014.”

Story continues below this ad

Dipke said during the NEET exam scam protests, anti-government anger erupted at Jantar Mantar. ”The protest at Jantar Mantar did not just have students, but millions of unemployed youth. Uneducated people in the country are making decisions that determine the future of educated youth. Unemployment is both a political and a social issue.”

‘Trust in judiciary diminishing’

Taking a swipe at the judiciary, the Election Commission, and the role of the media, the CJP founder said. “Citizens have lost faith in the country’s judiciary, and rulings appear to lean in favour of the government. There are question marks over the Election Commission.”

Questioning media credibility, Dipke clarified that the group does not oppose hard-working beat reporters, but rather studio anchors and media house owners who toe the government line and fail to question power.

“Until the media functions independently, there will be no change in the country. The media must firmly question those in power,” he said, adding that CJP will build its upcoming struggle by uniting everyone who supported the protests.

Story continues below this ad

The CJP founder said it will align the movement’s mission with the vision of the Indian Constitution, drawing inspiration from the ideologies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru.

“The ideology of the Cockroach Janata Party is based on the Constitution. The party believes in the vision of India championed by Dr. B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Democracy, secularism, and social justice will be the party’s foundational principles,” Dipke said.

Membership drive

To expand the momentum built at Jantar Mantar, Ranka announced a nationwide membership drive accessible via an official QR code. He emphasised that membership is entirely free, warning the public against fraudulent payment requests.

The announcement followed two days of strategy sessions, dubbed the ‘Cockroach Conclave’, held at Dipke’s house in the CIDCO Colony area.

Story continues below this ad

The press conference itself turned chaotic as media personnel jostled for space at the gates amid heavy street traffic noise.

Despite launching this broad movement, the leadership once again clarified that the CJP has no intention of entering electoral politics. Dipke reiterated that the group will strictly remain a public pressure group, stating that the country needs a sustained public movement rather than another political party. ”There are several political parties in the country. Therefore, there is no point in launching another political party. We will work effectively as a public pressure group and make the government work in the interest of the people,” Dipke said.

Protest against Dipke

Two youths, claiming to be associates of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), who arrived from Gujarat held a demonstration outside Abhijit Dipke’s house in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar on Thursday. The two protesters identified themselves as Rahul Pandya and Manish Brahmbhatt. They said they were active in the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi and participated in it from the very first day.

The duo alleged that there no democracy in the Cockroach Janata Party.

Story continues below this ad

“Abhijit Dipke is giving major, high positions in the party only to people close to him and his relatives. We were a part of the agitation from the very beginning. I was in the protest since the 6th when Dipke arrived,” they alleged

One of the protesting youth said, “I tried to meet him until 1 am yesterday, but I still couldn’t meet him. If there is no democracy in the party, what is the point? We ask Dharmendra Pradhan for accountability; we say that there should be accountability for us as well. We are not opponents of Dipke, but we are definitely opposing what is happening right now.”