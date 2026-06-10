‘Let your children protest’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke to protest in Pune on June 11

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party, has called on parents to allow their children to speak freely and take part in its second protest in Pune on June 11. The CJP will be protesting at the Ambedkar Statue in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at 4 pm on June 11 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE evaluation issues. CJP has announced that inventor and activist Sonam Wangchuk will also be joining the protest.

Speaking at a press conference at Patrakar Bhavan in Pune, Dipke said, “I want to appeal to all parents. I know you must be feeling scared when your children speak on politics or ask questions to the government. My mother gets scared. She did not cry so much when I went to the US but when I was returning this time she cried more. She told me ‘don’t come back, they will arrest you or attack you.’ But I told her that someone has to speak up. Similarly I am telling all parents, don’t stop your children from speaking up.”