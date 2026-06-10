‘Let your children protest’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke to protest in Pune on June 11

The CJP will be protesting at the Ambedkar Statue in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at 4 pm on June 11 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE evaluation issues

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneJun 10, 2026 07:32 PM IST
CJP has announced that inventor and activist Sonam Wangchuk will also be joining the protest.CJP has announced that inventor and activist Sonam Wangchuk will also be joining the protest. (PTI Photo)
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Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party, has called on parents to allow their children to speak freely and take part in its second protest in Pune on June 11. The CJP will be protesting at the Ambedkar Statue in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at 4 pm on June 11 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE evaluation issues. CJP has announced that inventor and activist Sonam Wangchuk will also be joining the protest.

Speaking at a press conference at Patrakar Bhavan in Pune, Dipke said, “I want to appeal to all parents. I know you must be feeling scared when your children speak on politics or ask questions to the government. My mother gets scared. She did not cry so much when I went to the US but when I was returning this time she cried more. She told me ‘don’t come back, they will arrest you or attack you.’ But I told her that someone has to speak up. Similarly I am telling all parents, don’t stop your children from speaking up.”

The satirical social media page was formed in response to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s comments. He had termed unemployed youth who become media or social media professionals, activists, RTI activists, as cockroaches. The page garnered the support of millions on social media and held its first protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 6.

“Until I am alone, it is possible that my voice can be suppressed. But if lakhs and crores of students speak they will now have the power to suppress anyone’s voice. And if anyone has to go to jail it will be. I will not let your children go to jail, I take guarantee of it. But don’t stop them from speaking,” Dipke added at the press conference.

When asked how much support he expected for his protest in Pune, Dipke said that the protest could be bigger than the one in Delhi.

Protest permission granted

Regarding the police permission for the protest sought by the CJP, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Chilumula Rajnikanth said, “The permission has been granted for the gathering on the university campus for the time period between 4 pm to 6 pm. They have been asked to adhere to certain conditions of maintaining law and order and conducting peaceful protest.”

Officials said that police deployment will be made at the location of protest and organisers have been asked to cooperate with the police.

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Following an order issued by the DCP Special Branch on June 5, prohibitory orders are in place in Pune City Police jurisdiction from June 9 to June 22. These orders prohibit conduct of rallies or gatherings without prior permission from the Police authorities.

Meanwhile, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has also granted permission for the protest on its premises. SPPU Registrar Prafulla Pawar shared a statement saying, “The ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ had sought permission from the university to stage a protest demonstration tomorrow, the 11th. Permission has been granted subject to conditions aimed at ensuring that no untoward incident occurs.”

(Inputs by Sushant Kulkarni)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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