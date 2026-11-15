CJP seeks to expand network in Maharashtra, sets up 15-member panel

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it has formed a 15-member coordination committee for Maharashtra, providing equitable representation to various divisions and districts across the state.

“Building a strong organisational force to address the fundamental issues faced by the youth is the need of the hour. I am fully confident that this newly appointed team will effectively voice the concerns of the public and spearhead the expansion of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) across the entire state of Maharashtra,” CJP national organiser Ajinkya Shinde said in a statement.

The newly appointed members are:

1. Amol Asulkar

2. Bharat Banait

3. Dhara More

4. Kranti