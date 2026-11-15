CJP seeks to expand network in Maharashtra, sets up 15-member panel

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it has formed a 15-member coordination committee for Maharashtra, providing equitable representation to various divisions and districts across the state.
“Building a strong organisational force to address the fundamental issues faced by the youth is the need of the hour. I am fully confident that this newly appointed team will effectively voice the concerns of the public and spearhead the expansion of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) across the entire state of Maharashtra,” CJP national organiser Ajinkya Shinde said in a statement.
The newly appointed members are:
1. Amol Asulkar
2. Bharat Banait
3. Dhara More
4. Kranti
5. Mahiya Gaurkhede
6. Mayur Malkhede
7. Payal Satdeve
8. Prajwal Kasbe
9. Pranay Ahire
10. Pratik Pitambare
11. Raka Hete
12. Sahil Parsekar
13. Samrat Sonawane
14. Sushil Shelke
15. Trisha Pudke
The CJP said it has made key appointments at the zonal level throughout the country. Kshitij Pagar is the in-charge of the Western Zone.
The CJP said the committee’s key objectives would include enhancing the party’s presence in every district and taluka across the state, taking a proactive stance on youth Issues, addressing local challenges—such as unemployment, education, healthcare, and civic issues—to ensure justice for the people, and connecting directly with citizens to align them with the party’s ideology, while providing leadership opportunities to the youth.
The CJP said it was confident that the newly appointed committee would ultimately strengthen the party’s position in the state’s political landscape.
The CJP has also announced coordination committees for several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.