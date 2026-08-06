Abhijit Dipke to be CJP national convenor; Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka get new roles

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and his core team at the press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. (Express photo by Manoj More. Enhanced using AI).

After a two day conclave held at Cockroach Janata Party leader Abhijeet Dipke’s home in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the movement on Thursday announced its national working committee naming Dipke as national convenor.

Dipke’s name as national convenor was announced by Ashutosh Ranka at a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The CJP announced that Saurav Das and Ashotush Rana will be co-convenors. Ajinkya Shinde has been appointed as the organisation’s incharge while Deepak Baliyan was appointed organisation co-incharge. Aafreen Nawaz will be national secretary and Vijay Reddy Mallangi, media head. Ratna Singh will be the legal affairs head and Vaishnavi Gau, the research and policy head. Rohan Deshpande will be technology head while finance will be looked after by Yogesh Ingale.