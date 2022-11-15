Coastal defence exercise to validate security measures post-26/11 attacks begins today

THE THIRD edition of the pan-India coastal defence exercise Sea Vigil, conceptualised to validate various post-26/11 maritime security measures, will be conducted on November 15-16. The exercise will see the activation of the entire coastal security apparatus across nine states and four Union territories of the country to conduct drills on peace and wartime contingencies.

The two-day exercise is being conducted by the Indian Navy in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard and ministries and agencies involved in the tasks of maritime activities. In addition to the Ministry of Defence, the other stakeholder entities include the Ministries of Home Affairs, Ports Shipping and Waterways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Customs, and other government agencies.

The national-level coastal defence exercise was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security since 26/11, officials said.

Officials said that coastal security being a major sub-set of coastal defence construct, the concept of ‘Sea Vigil’ is to activate the coastal security apparatus across India and assess the overarching coastal defence mechanism.

The exercise will be undertaken along the entire 7,516-km coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone of India and will involve all the coastal states and Union territories along with the fishing and coastal communities.

The Navy officials said that the scale and conceptual spectrum of the exercise is unprecedented in terms of the geographical expanse, the number of stakeholders involved, the number of units participating and most of all in terms of the objectives to be achieved.

The exercise is a build-up towards the major Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which the Indian Navy conducts every two years. Sea Vigil and TROPEX together will cover the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges.