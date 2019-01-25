Co-op commissioner writes to RBI, wants partial merger of Rupee Bank’s assets

Instead of the full merger, the Rupee Cooperative Bank is exploring partial merger of its assets and liabilities with the Thane Janata Sahakari Bank (TJSB). A proposal in this regard has been sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by Satish Soni, the cooperative commissioner of the state.

Advertising

The Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank has been under special directions of the RBI since 2013. Alarmed by the increasing bad debts of the bank, the RBI had suspended the then board of directors of the bank and put it under directions, which put sanctions on the functioning of the bank. The bank has more than six lakh depositors across the state, whose deposits and other financial instruments now lie locked with the bank. The RBI has allowed for partial withdrawal of the deposits.

Sudhir Pandit, the chairman of the board of administrators, said the current proposal would allow for partial takeover of the assets and liabilities of the Rupee Bank by the TJSB. “Such partial merger has been allowed between cooperative banks and public sector banks, but has not been allowed between cooperative banks so far,” he said. TJBS had put before the RBI a merger proposal of the Rupee Bank in 2017 but the RBI had not sanctioned it.

The new proposal would see TJBS acquiring the readily recoverable advances and assets of the Rupee Bank. Of the Rs 337 crore advances, conservative figures say Rs 120 crore is readily recoverable. The assets of the bank, which include properties and investments, are valued at Rs 920 crore.

The total liability of the bank is around Rs 1,355 crore. Of the Rs 450 crore gap, the bank hopes Rs 230 crore would be put in by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation. “We have proposed various other means, like conversion of the liabilities of the depositors as equity stakes in the merging bank etc, for the merger,” Pandit said. If the proposals are not accepted, the bank stands the threat of being liquidated, which would mean financial losses to the depositors.

Advertising

Given the gap between assets and liabilities merger proposals of the bank has not been successful, multiple public sector banks were approached by the board of administrators with merger proposals, but they had not fructified. The cooperative commissioner has written to the RBI to consider it as a special case for partial merger between cooperative banks.