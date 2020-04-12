Co-morbid patients at higher risk, more emphasis should be placed on treating them: experts

The pattern has been similiar, say medial experts, where the condition of co-morbid patients suffering from coronavirus deteriorated quickly The pattern has been similiar, say medial experts, where the condition of co-morbid patients suffering from coronavirus deteriorated quickly

Co-morbid patients are at higher risk of dying from coronavirus compared to coronavirus patients without any underlying conditions, doctors and medical experts have said.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of Sassoon Hospital, which has seen the highest number of deaths of coronavirus patients with pre-existing conditions, said co-morbid patients should ensure they wear masks not only outdoors but also indoors. “They need to stay clear of those who suffer from cold and cough,” he said.

On Friday, a 55-year-old woman and 64-year-old woman died from coronavirus at Sassoon Hospital. The latter had co-morbid conditions. Of the 21 coronavirus deaths so far at Sassoon Hospital, 12 patients had pre-exisiting conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, highlighting the need for extra care of such patients.

The 55-year-old woman was admitted to Sassoon Hospital on April 3. Her condition deteriorated two days later when she was put on ventilator support. She died on April 8.

The pattern has been similiar, say medial experts, where the condition of co-morbid patients suffering from coronavirus deteriorated quickly.

Hospitals are struggling to handle such cases, while doctors and medical experts say more emphasis should be placed on treating such co-morbid patients, unlike other patients who suffer only from coronavirus.

Stating that they were more focused on patients with pre-existing conditions, Chandanwale said, “It is noticed that the condition of coronavirus patients with pre-existing conditions deteriorates quickly…they have to be put on ventilator support. We are trying to find out why their condition deteriorates so fast.”

Asked whether Sassoon Hospital has sought advice from top diabetes and blood pressure experts, Chandanwale said, “Discussions are being held at various levels regarding such patients and their rapidly deteriorating state after contracting coronavirus. We are constantly in touch with top experts in the field regarding the line of treatment for recovery of such patients.”

The problem, said Chandanwale, is that most of the co-morbid patients are coming late to the hospital, which is causing early complications in their condition. “At our hospital, patients were admitted late and then their condition worsened in no time,” he said.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, former dean of J J Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Seeking treatment late or late arrival in hospital for diagnosis is accentuating the problem of co-morbid patients. There are three stages for such patients. In the first stage, there are no symptoms. In the second stage, there are symptoms like cold, fever and sore throat. At this stage, if the patient seeks treatment, chances of recovery are more. If the patient seeks treatment in the third stage when he is suffering from ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), his condition by this time had already worsened…” he said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation health chief Dr Anil Roy said, “Coronavirus is having a bigger impact on diabetics. This is because the organs of a diabetic patient, especially of those patients who had been able to control sugar, are already weak. When coronavirus strikes, the weak organs are not able to sustain its impact, leading to quick deterioration in the health of the patient.”

Dr Suhir Bhalerao, general secretary of IMA, said, “If a COVID-19 patient has an underlying condition, like asthma, it means his lungs are already weak. The lungs do not have the capacity to pull in oxygen. The ventilator also has its limitations. As lungs cannot get enough oxygen, supply to other organs is also affected, which results in multi-organ failure.”

Chandanwale said co-morbid patients should ensure that they wear masks not only while stepping outside their homes but also inside their homes. “They need to stay clear of those who suffer from cold and cough,” he said.

Diabetes expert Dr Pramod Tripathi said diabetes patients should work on reducing their high blood sugar. “Taking their pills, strict diet control and exercise are must for diabetes and blood pressure patients. Once their high sugar levels are controlled, it can help them fight COVID-19,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd