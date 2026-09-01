CNG price up by Rs 2/kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad from September 1

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Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will cost Rs 2 more per kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and neighbouring areas from September 1, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) said on Monday.
The new rate will be Rs 97.75 per kg, inclusive of all taxes.
MNGL attributed the increase to renewed tensions in West Asia, which it said had disrupted the movement of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargo ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy trade.
According to the company, the disruption since July has pushed global LNG prices to nearly twice their levels before the crisis.
Europe’s efforts to build up gas stocks ahead of winter have further added to pressure on international supplies.
MNGL sources part of the gas used for CNG through imported spot LNG. The company said the Rs 2 per kg increase was only a part of the rise in its input costs.
The price revision comes as CNG use continues to grow in Pune and across India, driven by its lower cost compared with petrol and diesel.
MNGL said CNG would still be around 45 per cent cheaper than petrol and 23 per cent cheaper than diesel for private cars. For autorickshaw operators, it said, the savings compared with diesel would be around 25 per cent.
The increase will affect private vehicle owners as well as auto and taxi operators and public transport users. Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices in Pune, however, will remain unchanged, MNGL said.