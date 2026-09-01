CNG price up by Rs 2/kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad from September 1

Europe’s efforts to build up gas stocks ahead of winter have further added to pressure on international supplies.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will cost Rs 2 more per kg in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and neighbouring areas from September 1, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) said on Monday.

The new rate will be Rs 97.75 per kg, inclusive of all taxes.

MNGL attributed the increase to renewed tensions in West Asia, which it said had disrupted the movement of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargo ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy trade.

Story continues below this ad

According to the company, the disruption since July has pushed global LNG prices to nearly twice their levels before the crisis.

Europe’s efforts to build up gas stocks ahead of winter have further added to pressure on international supplies.