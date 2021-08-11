Pune: CMET – SPPU to collaborate for research

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (CMET) have inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for undertaking collaborative research.

SPPU vice chancellor Nitin Karmalkar and Bharat Kale, director general (additional charge), CMET agreed upon identifying common areas of research and plan joint ventures. The MoU also incorporates exchange of faculty, teaching and sharing of resources required for research projects. Students from Schools of Physics, Chemistry, Technology will benefit from this collaboration.

Earlier this year, C-MET, operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, had completed 30 years. Headquartered in Pune, CMET has two more labs operating at Thrissur in Kerala and Hyderabad in Telangana.