CM should give time to discuss issues, says MLA Devendra Bhuyar

Days after the BJP pulled off a spectacular win in the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, accusations and counter-accusations about the role of smaller parties and Independents continue to fly.

Devendra Bhuyar, the legislator who represents Varud Morshi in the Amravati district, was in the eye of the storm with Shiv Sena’s MP Sanjay Raut claiming he along with three other Independent MLAs have voted against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and for the BJP. Before the Rajya Sabha elections, Bhuyar had declared that he would vote for the MVA candidate.

Bhuyar, who was earlier expelled from the farmer’s outfit floated by former MP Raju Shetti Swabhimani Paksha, has denied the accusation. While speaking to The Indian Express, Bhuyar expressed his dissatisfaction with what he said was Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s failure to meet him and discuss the issues raised by him.

The young MLA said that the chief minister is yet to give him time to discuss matters pertaining to his constituency. “I have asked for time repeatedly from the chief minister but his office has not responded,” he said.

Bhuyar was termed a giant killer after he defeated former agriculture minister Dr Anil Bonde in the 2019 Assembly elections.