CM Shinde sought report on Navale bridge accident, says MP Shrirang Barne

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked various government departments to submit a report and suggest corrective measures to avoid mishaps in the future on the Navale bridge area in Pune after the truck accident Sunday night, according to Maval MP Shrirang Barne.

“Yesterday (Sunday), the chief minister was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an event. I was with him. When the chief minister came to know about the accident, he called up various government departments and asked them to submit a report about the accident,” Barne said Monday.

Barne said the chief minister also asked the departments to submit corrective measures. “The chief minister expressed concern at repeated accidents in the Navale bridge area. He asked officials to submit a detailed report suggesting corrective measures. For now, the chief minister has directed officials to ensure that no accident takes place in the area,” Barne said.

The accident took place around 8.30 pm when a truck went out of the driver’s control on a downward gradient slope and hit at least 48 vehicles, 24 of which were badly damaged. Around 20 persons were injured and six of them were hospitalised while others required administration of first aid. The police Monday said the accident was not due to brake failure but as a result of the driver driving the vehicle in neutral gear down the slope.

Barne said he told the chief minister that while he was holding meetings of the central road safety Committee in Raigad, he was not invited by district officials in Pune for such meetings. “The committee was set up by Union Highways and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. It is supposed to hold meetings every three months and review road safety issues. Raigad district also falls under my constituency. In Raigad, the district administration is holding regular meetings of the committee. But in Pune, I am not aware whether meetings happen or not,” he said.

When contacted, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said he was away in Delhi and would be able to comment on the issue only later.

Barne said he had studied the accident-prone spot on the Navale bridge. “There is a turn and slope which is the major cause of accidents. The road near the Navale bridge is also in bad shape. But I think drivers are responsible for most of the accidents as they do not slow down there,” he said.

Sharing the MP’s views, Prashant Inamdar, who heads the organisation Pedestrians First, said, “Navale bridge construction itself is faulty. I think both the highway engineering code and civil engineering code have been violated while constructing the bridge. The gradient is steep on the bridge. The moment the gradient ends, the developed busy city area starts where local vehicles merge and demerge. Drivers of heavy vehicles coming down the slope add to the chaos as they put their vehicles in neutral (gear) allowing those to move on their own. The moment they reach the end, they apply sudden brakes. In such cases, the possibility of brake failure is high. This needs an investigation.”

Welcoming the chief minister’s decision to call for a report, Inamdar said, “So far, other than putting up cautionary boards, nothing has been done on the Navale bridge to mitigate potential disasters. There is a pressing need for a scientific study. Civil engineering and highway experts need to be roped in. It was seen in the Cyrus Mistry case, the government immediately appointed a committee of experts and asked it to submit a report. The committee pointed out the fault in the alignment of the road. In this case, too, we need a proper study so that appropriate steps can be taken.”