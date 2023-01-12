CM Shinde and VBA’s Prakash Ambedkar hold closed-door meet, trigger speculation about alliance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a closed-door meeting with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar late Wednesday, triggering speculations about a possible tie-up between the two parties.

However, the VBA denied such a possibility and claimed the meeting was apolitical. The meeting between the two leaders was apparently held at the insistence of the chief minister.

“The meeting was in connection with the construction of the memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the now defunct Indu Mill. Balasaheb (Prakash Ambedkar) has been trying to get the memorial work expedited. He has taken a stand a world-class research centre should also be built in the same place. And, therefore, the meeting between the two leaders took place,” VBA spokesperson Siddharth Mokle told a television channel following the meeting.

Ambedkar, the grandson of B R Ambedkar, had met the chief minister to discuss the Dr B R Ambedkar memorial project at Indu Mills in Mumbai in December last year as well.

The VBA said there was no question of joining hands with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the discussion for a tie-up with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was at the final stage. “Balasaheb (Prakash Ambedkar) has made it clear at a press conference that the VBA will not join hands with the BJP at any cost. The VBA will also not join hands with any party which is in alliance with the BJP. Therefore, the question of holding a discussion about a tie does not arise,” Mokle said.

Last month, both Uddhav Thackeray and VBA had met and decided to contest the Mumbai civic body elections together. The UBT had said they kept their MVA alliance partners, Congress and the NCP, in the loop about their discussion with the VBA.

Mokle said when an individual assumes the charge as the chief minister becomes apolitical and anyone can meet him. “There is no truth in the speculations about the tie-up,” he said.

Advertisement

Naresh Mhaske, the spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said, “The two are big leaders from Maharashtra. It is the policy of the chief minister to take everyone into confidence while taking the state forward. There are many pending issues including the memorial work at the Indu Mill. The two leaders must have discussed several pending issues.”

Mhaske said, “Dr Balasaheb Ambedkar has always said that Congress was a burning house. He always said that if anyone was joining hands with Congress, they should think twice. The Congress has always opposed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar always stayed away from the Congress… As regards the meeting between the two leaders, both of them will soon clear the air.”

Mhaske said, after the meeting between UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar, the Congress and NCP had opposed the proposed alliance. “The meeting between the two leaders must have taken place with an objective to work together for taking the state forward…,” he said, adding the meeting was not held close-door but at Varsha, the official bungalow of the chief minister.

Advertisement

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Sanjay Raut said, “There was nothing secret about the meeting between the two leaders. The entire Maharashtra knows about it. We have also held a meeting with Prakash Ambedkar.”