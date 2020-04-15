CM sets up task force to deal with economic distress, recovery to be tackled at short, mid and long term

In his address last week, the CM had already announced an extension to the lockdown till April 30 in the state. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) In his address last week, the CM had already announced an extension to the lockdown till April 30 in the state. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said a task force of economists and other experts has been formed to help Maharashtra deal with economic distress, owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In his address late on Tuesday, the chief minister gave an update on various government efforts to curb the spread of the virus and said Maharashtra will be among those states to conduct the highest number of tests in India.

He welcomed the Centre’s move to extend the lockdown till May 3, which was announced earlier in the day. In his address last week, the CM had already announced an extension to the lockdown till April 30 in the state.

Besides, Thackeray said the government was simultaneously working on economic measures to deal with the crisis after the lockdown ended.

The task force led by economist Vijay Kelkar has submitted preliminary recommendations of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“The task force is working to find measures that will help the state in economic recovery,” Raghunath Mashelkar, well-known scientist and one of the members of the task force, told The Indian Express.

Mashelkar said it was too early to comment on the suggestions, and his experience in technology will be shared with the task force to enhance healthcare services.

“The task force will submit a report for economic recovery at three levels — short, mid and long term,” said Mashelkar.

Some other members of the task force include economists Ajit Ranade and Pradeep Apte.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.