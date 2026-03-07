CM to inaugurate flyover: Ganeshkhind Road flyover to be fully open from Sunday

After the safety clearance, the much delayed flyover on Ganeshkhind Road will be open to the public on Sunday (March 8) after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates it virtually. The flyover is expected to streamline traffic between Pashan Road, Baner Road, Aundh and Shivajinagar.

“The Chief Minister will join the inauguration online while city MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol will be present at the function at Pune university junction,” said PMRDA officer.

The flyover on Ganeshkhind Road has been constructed by the PMRDA and the projects include a double decker bridge with the first level as a flyover for road traffic and the top level being the Metro route.