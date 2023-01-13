CM Shinde meets VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar, party says they met to discuss Ambekar memorial

CHIEF Minister Eknath Shinde and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar held a meeting on Wednesday, triggering speculations about a possible tie-up between the two parties. However, the VBA claimed that the meeting was “apolitical”.

“The meeting was in connection to the construction of a Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at the now defunct Indu Mill. Balasaheb (Prakash Ambedkar) has been trying to get the memorial work expedited. He has taken a stand that a world-class research centre should also be built at the same place. That’s why the meeting between the two leaders took place,” VBA spokesperson Siddharth Mokle told a TV channel following the meeting.

The VBA said there was no question of joining hands with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and discussions for a tie-up with Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena was at the final stage. “Balasaheb (Prakash Ambedkar) has made it clear at a press conference that VBA will not join hands with BJP at any cost. VBA will also not join hands with any party which is in alliance with the BJP. Therefore, the question of holding discussion about a tie-up does not arise,” said Mokle.

Last month, both Uddhav Thackeray and VBA had met and decided to contest the Mumbai civic body elections together. The Sena (UBT) had said that they had kept its MVA alliance partners, Congress and NCP, in the loop about their discussion with the VBA.

Naresh Mhaske, spokesperson for Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, said,”The two are big leaders from Maharashtra. It is the policy of the chief minister to take everyone into confidence while taking the state forward. There are many pending issues including the memorial work at Indu Mill. The two leaders must have discussed several pending issues.” Mhaske added,”Dr Basaheb Ambedkar has always said that Congress was a burning house. He always said that if anyone was joining hands with Congress, they should think twice. The Congress has always opposed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar always stayed away from the Congress…About the meeting between the two leaders, both of them will soon clear the air.”

Mhaske said after the meeting between Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar, the Congress and NCP had opposed the proposed alliance. “The meeting between the two leaders must have taken place with an objective to work together for taking the state forward…,” he said, adding that the meeting was held at Varsha, the official bungalow of the chief minister. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Sanjay Raut said, “There was nothing secret about the meeting between the two leaders. Entire Maharashtra knows about it. We have also held a meeting with Prakash Ambedkar.”