Cluster-based approach for EV ancillaries in state: Aaditya Thackeray

The government will extend benefits to the electric vehicle industry to set up shop in Maharashtra and help develop the state as a major hub for electric vehicles, said Aaditya Thackeray, minister for environment and tourism, in Pune on Monday.

Areas in Talegaon and Chakan are expected to emerge as major centres for production of electric vehicles (EV) due to the ready automotive ecosystem in these areas, he added.

Thackeray, who was in Pune to attend the Alternate Fuel Conclave organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), said he approached them during the four-day event to set up units in the state. It was made clear that EVs would be accorded the status of mega industry and given D-plus benefits.

Officers of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) said the Talegaon-Chakan belt will be the natural home for these units to set up shop given that this area already has a large number of automobile industries.

Thackeray added that almost 73 per cent of vendors of a global EV giant are from the state, “During a Zoom call, they revealed that majority of their suppliers are from the state,” he said. While refusing to name the company, the minister said that the chances of that company setting up shop in the state cannot be ruled out. Maharashtra, he said, has made a giant leap in terms of EV adaption.

Thackeray said the focus is to push for adoption of EVs in the public sector, which is the most visible form of adoption.

Next would be the aggregator service providers with players who have expressed their readiness to make the shift, he added.

Earlier in the day, while speaking during the inauguration of the function, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called pollution a virus and asked for steps to be taken to remove bottlenecks in adoption of EVs.