Cloudy sky conditions post noon on Sunday in Pune: IMD

April 24, 2021 9:47:24 pm
Humid conditions prevailed over the city on Saturday. On the day, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 36.9 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 37.8 degrees.
The city will experience clear sky conditions till afternoon which turn cloudy by early evening, forecast by the India Meteorological Department has stated.
The minimum temperature on Sunday will range between 18 to 20 degrees and the maximum temperature will remain between 37 to 38 degrees Celsius.
Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 24, 2021
Pune city AQI – 80 – Satisfactory
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-