Saturday, April 24, 2021
Cloudy sky conditions post noon on Sunday in Pune: IMD

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 24, 2021 9:47:24 pm
The city will experience clear sky conditions till afternoon which turn cloudy by early evening, forecast by the India Meteorological Department has stated.

Humid conditions prevailed over the city on Saturday. On the day, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 36.9 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 37.8 degrees.

The minimum temperature on Sunday will range between 18 to 20 degrees and the maximum temperature will remain between 37 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 24, 2021

Pune city AQI – 80 – Satisfactory

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

 

