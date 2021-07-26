Pune: Cloudy sky conditions, light rain over city on Monday

Pune’s weather could turn cloudy towards afternoon hours with light to moderate rainfall on Monday. (File photo)

Pune’s weather could turn cloudy towards afternoon hours with light to moderate rainfall on Monday. Ghat areas of Pune district could see intense spells on the day.

On Monday, the city’s rainfall was recorded at Shivajinagar – 9.7mm, Pashan – 9mm and Lohegaon – 8.6mm.

The maximum temperature over the city on Monday is expected around 30 degrees. The recorded minimum temperature on the day was 22.5 degrees.

Presently, there is an off-shore trough running between Karnataka and Kerala. The monsoon continues to be active over south Madhya Maharashtra, Goa and coastal Karnataka.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 26, 2021

Pune city AQI – 22 – Satisfactory

