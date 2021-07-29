Cloudy skies over Pune on Thursday

Very light rain was recorded over Pune during the past 24-hours. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall but heavily overcast sky conditions over Pune city on Thursday.

Ghat areas could witness isolated intense rain on the day.

Very light rain was recorded over Pune during the past 24-hours. These include Shivajinagar – 0.9mm, Pashan – 1.7mm and Lohegaon – 0.8mm. The city has so far recorded 336.4mm this season.

The southwest monsoon is once again active over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. An off-shore tough runs between Maharashtra and north Karnataka which is aiding strong westerly winds over the coastal belt of the State.

Due to cloudy skies, the maximum temperature over Pune on Friday will be around 29 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature here was 22.1 degrees.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 29, 2021

Pune city AQI – 40 – Satisfactory