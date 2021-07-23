Cloudy skies, moderate rainfall over Pune on Friday

An off-shore trough runs between Gujarat and Kerala will aid in the continuing monsoon rainfall over Pune. (Representational image)

Pune will receive light to moderate rain on Friday and will experience overcast sky conditions.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded in parts of Pune city on Friday was Pashan – 12.2mm, Lohegaon – 6.2mm and Shivajinagar – 5.6mm.

Since June 1, the city has received 223mm, which was short by 17 per cent from normal. Pune district, has however, recorded normal rainfall which stood at 388mm (till Thursday).

The maximum temperature is forecast to be 27 degrees and the realised minimum temperature was 22.2 degrees on Friday.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 23, 2021

Pune city AQI – 38 – Satisfactory