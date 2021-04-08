Cloudy skies, light rain to bring relief from heat till next week : IMD

The officials of India Meteorological Department, Pune, have forecast very light to light rainfall over Pune city on April 12.

There will be some brief respite from the prevailing hot conditions over Maharashtra during the next few days, with the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning.

The maximum temperature recorded over Pune on Thursday fell by over 3 degrees Celsius and settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius. A similar fall in day temperatures was reported from across Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Marathwada, where cloudiness prevailed throughout Thursday.

“A wind discontinuity is expected due to likely formation of a cyclonic circulation or a trough over southern regions of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. The cloudiness is associated with this development. Such overcast sky conditions will persist over the next four to five days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather division, IMD, Pune.

On Friday, a thunderstorm has been forecast over Nanded, Latur, Solapur, Osmanabad, Sangli and Solapur districts. Districts in Vidarbha including Chandrapur, Nagpur, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Wardha may experience hail and thunderstorm on Saturday, said IMD.

Most districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to experience thunder showers till April 12. There are chances of hailstorm over Vidarbha on April 11 and 12, the Met officials said.

The sudden change of weather may not have a major impact on the rabi crop, most of which has been harvested by now. Light rain will be helpful for fruit and vegetable crops, said experts.