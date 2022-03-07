Cloudy skies, light rain to bring down soaring temperatures over Maharashtra this week: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light intensity rain accompanied by thunder this week is likely to bring down soaring temperatures in many areas of the state.

Since last week, the temperature levels have risen significantly with Mumbai reporting day temperatures over 37 degrees on multiple days last week. The maximum temperatures over most parts of Maharashtra now remain between 34-37 degrees. On Sunday, Ahmednagar (37.4 degrees) remained the hottest city in the state followed by Malegaon (37 degrees), Akola (36.9 degrees), Mumbai and Brahmapuri (36.3 degrees), Solapur and Parbhani (35.8 degrees), Sangli (35.4 degrees), Pune (35.2 degrees), Nagpur (33.2 degrees).

Presently, no major weather systems are affecting the state but soon winds associated with the consecutive passing western disturbances crossing the north India regions are likely to reach up to northern Maharashtra. Besides, there are southern or south-easterly winds dominating the state.

“Due to the possible wind interaction expected over south-central regions of Maharashtra, there are chances of light intensity rainfall and thunder this week till March 10,” said Anupam Kashyapi, Head, Weather Forecasting Division at IMD, Pune.

Mornings will see partly cloudy sky conditions turning to cloudy skies post afternoon hours over Pune and neighbourhood areas in the coming days.

“As such, the maximum temperatures here could fall marginally and remain between 32 and 34 degrees,” added Kashyapi.

The IMD has forecast light rain, gusting winds and thunder on March 8 and 9 over Pune. Other districts that are likely to experience similar weather conditions between March 7 and 9 include Nandurbar, Dhule, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli.

Districts in Vidarbha covering Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Washim and Yavatmal will receive light rains accompanied by thunder between March 8 and 10, the IMD said.