Cloudy skies, light rain over Pune post noon: IMD

Pune will witness cloudy skies towards afternoon hours and could experience light intensity rain on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon is not active over Maharashtra. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to be 29 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature around 22 degrees Celsius.

Very light rain measured in traces was recorded over the city during the past 24-hours.

There are no significant weather systems active over Pune district, which means that rainfall will remain subdued for most days this week, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

The Air Quality Index at different places in Pune. (Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 03, 2021

Pune city AQI – 37 – Satisfactory

