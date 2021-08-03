Cloudy skies, light rain over Pune post noon: IMD

Updated: August 3, 2021 10:33:56 am
Pune will witness cloudy skies towards afternoon hours and could experience light intensity rain on Tuesday.
The southwest monsoon is not active over Maharashtra. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to be 29 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature around 22 degrees Celsius.
Very light rain measured in traces was recorded over the city during the past 24-hours.
There are no significant weather systems active over Pune district, which means that rainfall will remain subdued for most days this week, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.
# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 03, 2021
Pune city AQI – 37 – Satisfactory
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
