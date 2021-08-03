scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Cloudy skies, light rain over Pune post noon: IMD

The southwest monsoon is not active over Maharashtra. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to be 29 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature around 22 degrees Celsius.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 3, 2021 10:33:56 am
The southwest monsoon remains subdued over Maharashtra. (File photo)

Pune will witness cloudy skies towards afternoon hours and could experience light intensity rain on Tuesday.

Very light rain measured in traces was recorded over the city during the past 24-hours.

There are no significant weather systems active over Pune district, which means that rainfall will remain subdued for most days this week, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

Cloudy skies, light rain over Pune post noon: IMD The Air Quality Index at different places in Pune. (Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 03, 2021

Pune city AQI – 37 – Satisfactory

