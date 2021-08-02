scorecardresearch
Cloudy skies, light rain over Pune post noon: IMD

There are no significant weather systems active over Pune district, which means that rainfall will remain subdued for most days this week, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 2, 2021 11:01:59 am
Pune records coolest April since 2011 During the past 24-hours, rainfall recorded over Pune was Shivajinagar – 2mm, Pashan – 0.6mm and Lohegaon – 2.2mm.(Express File)

This week over Pune will begin on a bright note with mostly sunny days. The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to be 29 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius.

The sky conditions over Pune city could, however, turn partially cloudy towards afternoon hours and bring some light intensity rain on the day.

During the past 24-hours, rainfall recorded over Pune was Shivajinagar – 2mm, Pashan – 0.6mm and Lohegaon – 2.2mm.

