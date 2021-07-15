Cloudy skies and light rain over Pune on Thursday

Rains lash the streets of Pune. (File photo by Ashish Kale.)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24-hours) over Pune city on Thursday. Ghat areas in the district could receive heavy spells.

The southwest monsoon is active over Maharashtra and will remain so till early next week.

During the last 24-hours, very light to rainfall traces were reported over Pune.

The city’s maximum temperatures on the day will remain around 27 degrees and the recorded minimum temperatures on Thursday was 22 degrees.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 15, 2021

Pune city AQI – 32 – Satisfactory