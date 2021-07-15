scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Must Read

Cloudy skies and light rain over Pune on Thursday

The southwest monsoon is active over Maharashtra and will remain so till early next week.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 15, 2021 10:56:50 am
Pune rains, Pune weather, Pune weather today, IMD Pune forecast, pune news, pune latest news, pune today news, pune local news, new pune news, latest pune newsRains lash the streets of Pune. (File photo by Ashish Kale.)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24-hours) over Pune city on Thursday. Ghat areas in the district could receive heavy spells.

The southwest monsoon is active over Maharashtra and will remain so till early next week.

During the last 24-hours, very light to rainfall traces were reported over Pune.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The city’s maximum temperatures on the day will remain around 27 degrees and the recorded minimum temperatures on Thursday was 22 degrees.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 15, 2021

Pune city AQI – 32 – Satisfactory

Click here for more
Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement