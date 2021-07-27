Cloudy skies and light rain over Pune city on Tuesday: IMD

Pune district rainfall, too, is 39 per cent above normal (till Monday). (File)

Pune city will experience partly cloudy conditions with possible light rain on Tuesday towards the afternoon hours, the India Meteorological Department has said. Ghat areas of Pune district could receive intense spells on the day.

Over the past 24-hours, rainfall recorded over Pune on Tuesday was Shivajinagar – 6.6mm, Pashan – 5.8mm and Lohegaon – 4.9mm. Since June, the city has recorded 325mm, which was 12 per cent above normal.

Pune district rainfall, too, is 39 per cent above normal (till Monday).

The southwest monsoon is active over Madhya Maharashtra. An off-shore trough is prevailing between Karnataka and Kerala.

The maximum temperature over Pune city on Tuesday is forecast to be 29 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature was 21.3 degrees on the day.