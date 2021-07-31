Cloudy and sunny conditions to play hide and seek over Pune on Saturday

Updated: July 31, 2021 11:42:59 am
With no weather systems prevailing over Maharashtra in general and over Pune, in particular, the city is most likely to experience partly sunny or cloudy sky conditions. There are chances of very light rain on Saturday.
Pune district’s ghat areas could report one or two heavy spells on Saturday.
On the day, the maximum temperature forecast is close to 27 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature on the day was 21.7 degrees.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Shivajinagar – 3.7mm, Pashan – 2.6mm and Lohegaon – 1.4mm was the rainfall recorded during the past 24-hours.
The city’s seasonal rainfall (till Friday) was 341mm, which was about 8 per cent above normal.
# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 31, 2021
Pune city AQI – 40 – Satisfactory
