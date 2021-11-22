Clouding, rainfall over Maharashtra likely to end by mid-week

Some intense rain spells lashed parts of Pune city on Sunday evening after the day remained dominated by cloudy skies. The day temperatures on the day soared to 33.4 degrees Celsius with high levels of humidity reported over Pune.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that prevailing clouding and rainfall activity over parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, will dissipate this week.

Thereafter, clear sky conditions and normal temperatures during day and night hours will slowly return to the state, in the second half of this week, hinting at the likely return of winter-like cooler conditions that prevailed during the beginning of November.

Presently, a cyclonic circulation lies over south interior Karnataka but it has weakened. A trough runs between this system and a low-pressure system located over east-central Arabian Sea. As these systems are set to weaken further during the coming days in this week, there will be substantial reduction in clouding over western Maharashtra.

Barring Mumbai, Palghar, Sangli and a majority of districts in Vidarbha region, most districts in the state have recorded either normal or above rainfall during November. Thunderstorms were experienced from time to time over these districts. Due to continuing clouding, there was a significant spike in moisture levels along with the minimum temperatures over many places jumping 5 to 8 degrees above normal.