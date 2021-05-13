Pune: Cloud cover to keep temperature in check on Friday, light rainfall expected

The India Meteorological Department predicts cloudy skies over Pune from Friday. (Representational Photo)

The mercury dipped by a few degrees in Pune on Thursday, bringing some relief for the citizens. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on Friday as well.

The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar fell by 2.5 degrees below normal to settle at 35.2 degrees. At Lohegaon, it was 36.7 degrees — a dip by 1.3 degrees Celsius — on Thursday.

From Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department, cloudy skies are likely to prevail over Pune. Overcast sky conditions could develop over the city post afternoon hours with a possibility of light rainfall accompanied by thunder.

The city’s maximum temperature is expected to fall marginally below normal and settle at 36 degrees, whereas the minimum temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees on Friday.

Meanwhile, at 50, the Air Quality Index of Pune remained in satisfactory.