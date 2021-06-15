Close watch on for new mutation or variants of virus: Experts

“A final report is being prepared but investigations are underway as a step towards preparedness,” Dr Awate said.

State health authorities on Monday said a close watch is being kept on samples sent for genome sequencing from across districts for any new mutation or variants of the SARS CoV 2 virus.

According to Public Health England, an executive agency of the UK government’s health department, there are 63 genomes of Delta (B.1.617.2) with the new K417N mutation, identified on the Global Science Initiative, GISAID.

“Investigations are underway whether genome-sequenced samples are showing any changes in the Delta variant in districts like Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said when asked on any sample being identified in Maharashtra.

Dr Awate, who is part of the Pune paediatric Covid task force, addressed a media query on the issue at a virtual conference on the preparedness ahead of a probable third wave of Covid-19, its impact of children and precautions to be taken.

“A final report is being prepared but investigations are underway as a step towards preparedness,” Dr Awate said.

B J Medical College and CSIR-IGIB have tied up to undertake the genomic sequencing of samples to identify any new variants.

The effort is a proactive step by the state, which had identified BJMC as the central coordinating lab for genome-sequencing. The state authorities have said they were actively searching for any new variant that may have emerged last month. A final report will be submitted soon to the state, the authorities added.