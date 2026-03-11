Climate think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water study: ‘Very warm nights’ rising, humidity increasing in North India: How extreme heat is impacting India

Heightened heat exposure in dense, urban & economically critical districts such as Delhi, Mumbai

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneMar 11, 2026 06:14 PM IST
PuneAccording to the study, 70 per cent of the districts recorded more than five additional ‘very warm nights’ per summer over the past decade (2012-2022) compared to 1982-2011 (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a climate think tank, on Wednesday presented a first-of-its-kind composite heat risk assessment of 734 districts in India using 35 indicators, offering a granular picture of how climate change has reshaped heat hazard trends from 1982 to 2022.

Of these, 417 districts fell in the high and very high risk categories while 201 were classified as moderate risk. The CEEW study highlights three key trends: an alarming rise in very warm nights; increasing relative humidity across North India, particularly in the Indo-Gangetic Plain; and heightened heat exposure in dense, urban, and economically critical districts such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bhopal, and Bhubaneswar.

At a hybrid workshop on the challenges of extreme heat and the growing demand for power and water, CEEW experts Dr Vishwas Chitale, Nitin Bassi, and Disha Agrawal shared insights from their research. Dr Chitale explained that extreme heat now poses a risk to 57 per cent of Indian districts — home to 76 per cent of the population. “With Indian cities and districts increasingly navigating complex and erratic climate patterns, the need for heat-resilient planning and governance becomes urgent,” he said.

Very warm nights rising

According to the study, 70 per cent of the districts recorded more than five additional ‘very warm nights’ per summer over the past decade (2012-2022) compared to 1982-2011 (taken as the climatic baseline). ‘Very warm nights’ are defined as nights when the temperature stays unusually high — warmer than what used to be normal 95 per cent of the time in the past. By contrast, only 28 per cent of the districts saw a similar increase in ‘very hot days’. These warmer nights are rising faster than hot days and make it harder for the human body to cool down and recover from daytime heat. “This has serious health implications, especially for the elderly, outdoor workers, children, and people with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, in both urban and rural areas,” Dr Chitale said.

Heat action plans

While states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are already taking steps by integrating climate and health data into local planning, it is important to use granular data and include measures for dealing with night-time heat and humidity stress in the heat action plans, experts say. “Solutions like parametric heat insurance, early warning systems, net-zero cooling shelters and cool roofs must become core to heat action plans,” Dr Chitale added. The CEEW is currently supporting the development and strengthening of over 140 localised city and district-level heat action plans across eight states in India. The goal is to enable more than 300 such plans by 2027.

Relative humidity increasing across North India

The study also found that relative humidity has increased by up to 10 per cent across the Indo-Gangetic Plain over the last decade. While coastal areas typically record 60-70 per cent relative humidity, North India historically experienced levels around 30-40 per cent. Over the past decade, this has increased to 40-50 per cent. Traditionally drier cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Jaipur and Varanasi are now seeing higher humidity levels.

Rising power demand

Disha Agrawal, Senior Programme Lead, CEEW, said India needs to scale up to 600 GW of non-fossil-fuel capacity by 2030 to meet its growing electricity demand reliably and affordably. She said CEEW’s study ‘How Can India Meet Its Rising Power Demand? Pathways to 2030’ found that if India’s electricity demand grows as per the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) projections, the country’s existing, under-construction and planned generation capacities would be adequate to meet power needs in 2030. “However, if power demand were to continue to outpace current projections due to a warming planet or strong economic growth over the coming five years, the CEEW study says a high renewable energy (RE) pathway of 600 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 offers the most viable solution, mainly due to cheaper RE resources. This would include 377 GW of solar, 148 GW of wind, 62 GW of hydro, and 20 GW of nuclear energy.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
twitter

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 11: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments