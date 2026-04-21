Climate change reshaping carbon storage in India’s forests: IITM-Pune study

India’s forests are an important carbon sink, helping remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in living vegetation such as trunks, branches, leaves, and roots. But how this carbon storage will change in a warming world has remained unclear. A new study at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM),Pune shows how climate change is reshaping carbon storage across India’s forests.

The study led by Fitha Fathima, Mareena Mathew, and Roxy Mathew Koll from IITM-Pune has been published in Environmental Research: Climate and explores how forest carbon may change across the recent past, near future, mid-century, and late century under low, medium, and high fossil fuel emissions pathways.

The study finds that the carbon stored in India’s living forest vegetation is projected to increase across all major forest regions of the country, but not evenly. The largest gains are projected in the Desert and Semi-Arid zones followed by the Trans-Himalaya , Indo-Gangetic forest belt and the Deccan Peninsula, while the Western Ghats, Northeast, and Himalayan forests also increase, but more modestly.

Across India’s forested regions, the study projects that average living forest carbon rises from 7.74 kilograms of carbon per square metre in the historical period to 10.24 under low emissions, 11.76 under medium emissions, and 13.67 under high emissions by the late 21st century. That corresponds to increases of about 35%, 62%, and 97% by 2100. The three futures remain broadly similar until around 2030, then begin to separate, with the divergence becoming clear by about 2050. It also shows that rainfall variability plays a stronger national-scale role than temperature in shaping changes in forest carbon, with rainfall effects often unfolding over several years rather than instantly.

Fitha Fathima, lead author of the study said that climate change is not just about rising temperatures – it is silently rewriting every sector, including our forests. “Even where gains appear, they may mask deeper stresses, raising concerns about the stability of today’s dense forests and the risk of releasing large stores of carbon, thereby accelerating emissions. If we undermine our forests today, we risk amplifying emissions tomorrow and weakening long-term environmental resilience,” the researcher said.

According to IITM Pune’s climate scientist Prof Koll, India’s forests are not responding to climate change in a uniform way. “Some regions may store more carbon in living biomass, but that does not mean climate change is helping forests. A warmer world is also bringing greater risks from drought, fire, and other disturbances and the study according to researchers shows most clearly that rainfall matters deeply, and that future forest planning must be regional, climate-aware, and rooted in risk prevention,” he said.

“Rainfall has the strongest overall influence on changes in forest carbon across India, while temperature has a stronger influence within many individual regions, especially under higher emissions. Rainfall effects appear with a lag of about two years under low and medium emissions, and about four years under high emissions. Temperature shows a more consistent lag of about two years. The paper detects this lag statistically. A likely explanation is that forests do not respond instantly to a single wet or dry year. Water availability can build or weaken across seasons, and woody biomass changes slowly over time,” Pramit Deb Burman from IITM added.

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According to Rajiv Chaturvedi, BITS Pilani, this is one of the first forest dynamics modelling efforts from India, utilising a second generation Dynamic Global Vegetation Model (DGVMs). “The study generally projects increases in vegetation carbon under different climate change scenarios. However we need to remember that the models in its present form do not include limitations for nutrient availability. Hence this modelling effort needs to be followed up with further modelling