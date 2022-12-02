Senior clerk at sessions court in Pune arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh

The Pune unit of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested a senior clerk at the sessions court in Shivajinagar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from the cousin of a man accused in a murder case, officers said.

A press release issued by the ACB Friday identified the accused clerk as Sachin Ashok Dethe, 39. The ACB had received a complaint that Dethe initially demanded Rs 10 lakh from the cousin brother of a man undergoing trial in a case pertaining to murder and sections under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Dethe allegedly assured to help the accused by changing the statements of witnesses in the case while documenting the court trial. ACB sleuths verified the complaint against Dethe on November 30. Officers confirmed that Dethe later reduced the bribe amount to Rs 2 lakh. They then laid a trap outside a ship near the Shivajinagar court on Thursday and nabbed the accused while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.

A first information report (FIR) in this connection was lodged at Shivajinagar police station. Further investigation is underway.