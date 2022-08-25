scorecardresearch
Cleric who forced woman to bathe under waterfall ‘to bear a child’ arrested

The investigating officer of the case said, “We have arrested accused Maulana Jamadar for further investigation. No more arrests have been made yet.”

Pune City Police has arrested a Maulana from Kolhapur for allegedly forcing a 30-year-old woman to take a bath under a waterfall in front of other people so that she would “bear a child”.

The woman had lodged an FIR against her husband, in-laws and Maulana Baba Jamadar on Sunday. In the FIR, the woman alleged that her husband had come in contact with a Maulana from Kolhapur. She alleged that her husband forcibly took her to the Maulana, who performed black magic on her so that her husband would “make a profit in his business”.

The woman claimed that last year, as per instructions of the Maulana, she was forced to take a bath under a waterfall in Raigad district in front of many others so that she would “bear a child”.

Police have booked the woman’s husband, in-laws and the Maulana under sections 498 (a), 323, 420, 504, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, sections of Domestic Violence Act and the Black Magic Act, 2013.

