Clear weather for Pune, poor air Bhosari on Monday

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: March 28, 2021 9:40:16 pm
Updated: March 28, 2021 9:40:16 pm
Pune city reported a cloudy yet hot day on Sunday.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees at Shivajinagar and 38.9 degrees at Lohegaon on the day.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast the day temperature to be around 39 degrees and the night temperatures to be close to 17 degree Celsius on Monday, which will see mainly clear sky conditions all through the day.
# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast — March 29, 2021
Pune city – 140 – Moderate
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-