Clear sky conditions over Pune on Tuesday

Humid conditions prevailed on Monday over Pune. The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 37.8 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 38.9 degrees on Monday.

On Tuesday, Pune will largely remain cloud free with some brief overcast conditions developing towards evening, the India Meteorological Department forecast has stated.

The likely day temperature on Tuesday could be anywhere between 38 – 39 degrees and the minimum temperature could range between 22 – 23 degrees Celsius.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 11, 2021