Monday, May 10, 2021
Clear sky conditions over Pune on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Pune will largely remain cloud free with some brief overcast conditions developing towards evening, the India Meteorological Department forecast has stated.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 10, 2021 8:26:58 pm
Clear weather is expected on Tuesday. (File photo)

Humid conditions prevailed on Monday over Pune. The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 37.8 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 38.9 degrees on Monday.

The likely day temperature on Tuesday could be anywhere between 38 – 39 degrees and the minimum temperature could range between 22 – 23 degrees Celsius.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 11, 2021

Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

