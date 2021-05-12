Clear sky conditions over Pune on Thursday

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 12, 2021 9:25:06 pm
May 12, 2021 9:25:06 pm
Owing to the absence of overcast skies and humid conditions, Pune city continued to experience moderate heat even on Wednesday.
The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday at Shivajinagar and Lohegaon was 36.6 degrees and 38.2 degrees, respectively.
On Thursday, Pune will witness clear sky and hot conditions would dominate the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the city’s maximum and minimum temperatures to be 38 degrees and the minimum temperature to be around 22 degrees.
